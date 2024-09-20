Left Menu

Entertainment Updates: Key Appointments, Transformations, and Innovations

Walt Disney Animation Studios appoints Jared Bush as its new chief creative officer. Colin Farrell's transformation for 'The Penguin' series stuns co-stars. Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to a new sexual assault charge. Major U.S. theater chains plan $2.2 billion upgrades. Oktoberfest enhances security with metal detectors. Prada showcases metallics at Milan Fashion Week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has named Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jared Bush as its new chief creative officer, taking over from Jennifer Lee. Bush, known for his work on 'Encanto,' 'Zootopia,' and 'Moana,' steps into the role immediately to guide the creative future of the studio.

Colin Farrell's dramatic transformation into 'The Penguin' has left his co-stars in awe. Using intense prosthetic makeup, Farrell's appearance is markedly different, making him nearly unrecognizable according to his own admission.

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge in New York, following the overturning of his prior conviction. The disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently recovering from emergency heart surgery.

Leading theater chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are set to invest more than $2.2 billion to upgrade U.S. and Canada theaters. The National Association of Theatre Owners announced the plans, covering over 21,000 screens.

Oktoberfest in Germany has ramped up security measures by introducing hand-held metal detectors after a fatal knife attack in Solingen. Organizers aim to detect potential weapons to ensure visitor safety.

At Milan Fashion Week, Prada unveiled its Spring-Summer 2025 collection featuring skirts, oversized lenses, and metallic embellishments. Showcased designs included a floral strappy frock and a black dress adorned with metallic rings.

