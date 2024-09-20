Black Mirror's Star-Studded Seventh Season Set to Premiere on Netflix

Charlie Brooker's acclaimed satirical anthology series 'Black Mirror' is set to return for its highly anticipated seventh season, featuring an impressive ensemble cast including Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, and Rashida Jones, among others.

Slated for a 2025 release on Netflix, the new season promises six episodes, two of which will be feature-length. Brooker revealed that the show will continue to explore humanity's darkest instincts through a high-tech, dystopian lens.

Excitingly, one of the episodes will be a sequel to the Emmy-winning 'USS Callister,' a fan favorite from season four. This marks the first time in 'Black Mirror' history that an episode will revisit its characters and storyline. The new season aims to deliver a mix of deeply unpleasant, funny, and emotional tales.

