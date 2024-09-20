President Murmu Promotes Secondary Agriculture to Boost Rural Economy

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the transformative potential of secondary agriculture in enhancing the rural economy, urging the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to focus on converting waste into wealth.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA), Murmu noted the export potential of Indian lac, which is widely demanded in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Jharkhand, she stated, accounts for 55 percent of the country's lac production.

Murmu emphasized that lac production is a vital source of income for the tribal community of Jharkhand. She urged the establishment of more lac processing units, which could significantly increase farmers' income, citing that while raw lac sells for Rs 100-200 per kg, processed lac can fetch up to Rs 3,000 per kg. Additionally, she stressed the importance of skill development training for tribal communities and farmers through advancements in technology, automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)