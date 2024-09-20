Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan Enjoy Lunch Date; Saif Awaits 'Devara' Release

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, stepped out for a lunch date, clad in casual attire. Saif is gearing up for his Telugu debut 'Devara: Part 1', releasing on September 27. Meanwhile, Sara is busy with multiple upcoming projects, including 'Metro...In Dino'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:46 IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood luminary Saif Ali Khan and his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, were spotted on a lunch outing in the city on Friday afternoon, both sporting casual yet chic outfits. Sara donned a white crop top with blue jeans, while Saif opted for a fitted grey t-shirt and blue denims.

Before entering the restaurant, the father-daughter duo greeted photographers with smiles. On the professional front, Saif is eagerly anticipating the release of his first Telugu film, 'Devara: Part 1', which hits theaters on September 27. At its trailer launch in Mumbai, Saif shared his unique experience of working in the Telugu industry. 'I remember my first shot speaking Telugu; I felt a distinct nervousness and a bit of sweat running down my back. It was a completely different experience,' he said.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' also stars NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. NTR Jr. expressed his own nervous excitement, saying, 'This is my solo release after 'RRR,' so there is a lot of pressure, but launching the trailer in Mumbai feels surreal, especially given the warm reception 'RRR' received in the North.' Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, directed by Anurag Basu. The film explores contemporary human relationships and features a stellar cast, including Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anupam Kher. Sara is also set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in an action-comedy, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

