Step into History: Oval Office Experience Opens in D.C.

A new tourist attraction in Washington, D.C., offers an immersive experience with an exact replica of the Oval Office. The education center, launched by the White House Historical Association, allows visitors to interact with the replica and learn about White House history through technology-driven exhibits.

  United States

Washington, D.C., is unveiling a new tourist attraction featuring an exact replica of President Joe Biden's Oval Office, complete with authentic décor and furniture. The White House Historical Association opens the doors of its technology-driven education center, "The People's House: A White House Experience," to the public on Monday.

Visitors can interact with the replica, sitting in the president's chair and even taking hypothetical calls, providing a unique hands-on experience. The center also includes an "Immersive Theater" that transforms every five minutes into various notable rooms of the White House.

Enhancing traditional tours, this innovative center aims to educate the public about the White House's history, integrating technology to create an engaging learning environment. The non-profit White House Historical Association raised $60 million for its development, planning for a sustainable future through a $50 million endowment.

