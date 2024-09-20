Maa Kauvery Marathon: Fostering Health and Family Bonds
The 9th edition of the Maa Kauvery Marathon in Trichy, themed 'Healthy Family, Happy Kids,' will host 6500 runners to promote fitness and family well-being. Dr. D Sengutuvan highlighted the event's role in encouraging healthy habits for families at the launch of the official T-shirt and medal.
Trichy, Tamil Nadu. 20th September 2024: The 9th edition of the highly anticipated Maa Kauvery Marathon, themed 'Healthy Family, Happy Kids,' is set to welcome almost 6500 runners this year, spotlighting the importance of fitness and family well-being. The official marathon T-shirt and medal were proudly unveiled today with the presence of Dr. D Sengutuvan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital Trichy.
At the launch, Dr. D Sengutuvan remarked, 'The Maa Kauvery Marathon continues to inspire families to prioritize health, and it's heartening to see the growing participation. This year's theme reflects the importance of creating healthy habits for both parents and children.'
As the marathon date approaches, participants are eagerly preparing to unite in promoting fitness, family bonding, and a healthier future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
