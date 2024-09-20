Deloitte Establishes Panel to Address Work Culture After Tragic EY Employee Death
Following the tragic death of a young EY employee allegedly due to work pressure, Deloitte has formed a three-member external committee to review its employee practices. The move was announced by South Asia CEO Romal Shetty, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of work environments in professional organizations.
In response to the tragic death of an EY employee allegedly due to work pressure, Deloitte has instituted a three-member external committee. The announcement was made by Deloitte's South Asia CEO Romal Shetty on Friday. The committee includes former revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj.
Shetty highlighted the importance of managing work pressure and fostering an open work culture. Deloitte, one of the four major global tax consultancy firms, has introduced a chief happiness officer to ensure employees' well-being. The company also enforces strict actions against any bad behavior.
The death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a newly hired employee at EY, has led to increased scrutiny of workplace practices. Despite dismissing a bullying culture in long-established professional organizations, Shetty acknowledged that individual transgressions do occur. The newly formed panel aims to thoroughly examine Deloitte's people practices, policies, and processes to address such issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
