Haridwar Outrage: Mental Health and Vigilante Injustice

A disturbing incident occurred in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where a mentally challenged woman was tied to a pole and beaten by locals. Mistaken for a thief, the woman's assault was recorded and went viral, prompting a police investigation. Six individuals are facing charges in connection with the attack.

Haridwar | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Haridwar's Ranipur area, where a 50-year-old mentally challenged woman was brutally assaulted under false pretenses, police reported on Sunday.

The unsettling attack came to public attention when a distressing video of the assault spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting swift police action.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Haridwar Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh assured citizens that a case has been filed against six accused individuals, emphasizing that vigilantism is unlawful and intolerable.

