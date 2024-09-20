Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez's Singing Debut: 'Stormrider' Brings New Waves

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez makes her singing debut with 'Stormrider', a song about embracing change and courage. Co-created by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert, the track was recorded in Beverly Hills. Fernandez's last movie appearance was in 'Cirkus' (2022). Upcoming projects include 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Fateh'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:20 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has ventured into singing with her debut track, 'Stormrider', released on Friday. Known for her roles in movies like 'Kick', 'Housefull' franchise, and 'Dishoom', Fernandez's new video features her dancing to the song's rhythm. The track, penned by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert, was recorded at Myst Music's high-tech studios in Beverly Hills.

The 39-year-old actress expressed that she has invested deeply into the making of this single. 'My single 'Stormrider' is very close to my heart because it's about embracing change, finding strength in the storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and grace,' Fernandez said in a statement.

'Working with Jacqueline on all creative aspects—story, art, lyrics, and music—was a unique experience,' said Amrita Sen, CEO of Myst. Fernandez's recent on-screen role was in Rohit Shetty's 2022 comedy-drama 'Cirkus'. She is set to appear in 'Welcome to the Jungle' featuring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Arshad Warsi, and in 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood. Additionally, she will be in 'Housefull 5' with other leading ladies Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

