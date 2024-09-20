Left Menu

Legendary Malayalam Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away at 80

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at a private hospital at the age of 80. With a career spanning seven decades, she starred in over 700 films, mainly in mother roles, and won the state award four times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:22 IST
Legendary Malayalam Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away at 80
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at a private hospital here on Friday, hospital sources confirmed.

The actor, aged 80, had an illustrious career that spanned seven decades, marking an indelible footprint in the Malayalam film industry.

Ponnamma featured in over 700 films, predominantly portraying iconic mother roles, and was a recipient of the state award four times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024