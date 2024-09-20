Legendary Malayalam Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away at 80
Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at a private hospital at the age of 80. With a career spanning seven decades, she starred in over 700 films, mainly in mother roles, and won the state award four times.
Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at a private hospital here on Friday, hospital sources confirmed.
The actor, aged 80, had an illustrious career that spanned seven decades, marking an indelible footprint in the Malayalam film industry.
Ponnamma featured in over 700 films, predominantly portraying iconic mother roles, and was a recipient of the state award four times.
