Waymo Self-Driving Vehicles Under Scrutiny for School Bus Incidents

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Waymo for self-driving vehicles breaking Texas school bus laws. Waymo has faced multiple incidents, including one involving a child in Santa Monica. The NTSB plans to recommend safety measures. Waymo admits software issues were partly to blame.

Waymo Self-Driving Vehicles Under Scrutiny for School Bus Incidents
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is actively investigating a series of incidents involving Waymo self-driving vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses in Texas, a violation of state law. A recent event in Austin where a Waymo vehicle allegedly flouted the law has raised significant concerns.

This issue is not new to Waymo, an Alphabet unit, which had earlier recalled its self-driving cars after similar violations. Software issues were identified as a factor, with vehicles stopping initially but then proceeding past active school buses. This has occurred at least 19 times since the school year started, sparking a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probe.

Amidst calls from the Austin Independent School District to cease operations around schools during crucial hours, Waymo has faced resistance from authorities. As the NTSB continues its investigations, including the collision with a child in Santa Monica, Waymo remains under tight scrutiny.

