Deepak Dobriyal's Success with 'Sector 36': An Unexpected Triumph

Actor Deepak Dobriyal has received an overwhelming response for his role in 'Sector 36'. Known for his comedic roles, Dobriyal was surprised by the audience's connection with his character. The Netflix film, inspired by true events, follows a cop chasing a serial killer. Dobriyal praised co-actor Vikrant Massey and their on-set bond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:32 IST
Actor Deepak Dobriyal says his phone hasn't stopped ringing since the release of ''Sector 36'', a film that revolves around a cop chasing a serial killer after children go missing from a slum.

Dobriyal, known for his comedic roles in films such as ''Tanu weds Manu'' and ''Bhediya'', expressed surprise at the audience's connection with his character in ''Sector 36''. The Netflix film, inspired by true events, features him as a police officer battling a cunning serial killer, played by Vikrant Massey.

''Initially, I had doubts about playing a cop,'' said Dobriyal in an interview with PTI. ''But my interactions with real-life cops in Delhi and Mumbai revealed a different side of them, which I tried to portray in the film.'' The actor praised Massey's dedication and described their working relationship as a strong bond formed over their shared passion for acting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

