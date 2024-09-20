Deepak Dobriyal's Success with 'Sector 36': An Unexpected Triumph

Actor Deepak Dobriyal says his phone hasn't stopped ringing since the release of ''Sector 36'', a film that revolves around a cop chasing a serial killer after children go missing from a slum.

Dobriyal, known for his comedic roles in films such as ''Tanu weds Manu'' and ''Bhediya'', expressed surprise at the audience's connection with his character in ''Sector 36''. The Netflix film, inspired by true events, features him as a police officer battling a cunning serial killer, played by Vikrant Massey.

''Initially, I had doubts about playing a cop,'' said Dobriyal in an interview with PTI. ''But my interactions with real-life cops in Delhi and Mumbai revealed a different side of them, which I tried to portray in the film.'' The actor praised Massey's dedication and described their working relationship as a strong bond formed over their shared passion for acting.

(With inputs from agencies.)