India to Host World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit to Boost Media Industry

India will host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in February to enhance its media and entertainment industry and global influence. Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju announced this at a Hyderabad roadshow. The Summit aims to foster dialogue, trade, and innovation among industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:35 IST
India is preparing to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in February next year, aiming to bolster its media and entertainment industry and extend its global influence.

At a roadshow held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Hyderabad on Friday, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju emphasized that WAVES aspires to be a premier forum facilitating dialogue, trade cooperation, and innovation within the evolving media and entertainment sector.

The Summit, which will convene industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators, is scheduled to take place from February 5 to 9 at Bharat Mandapam. Initially planned alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this November, the event's new February dates promise a focused platform. During his visit, Jaju also engaged with film associations and AVGC industry leaders, reiterating the government's commitment to enforcing anti-piracy measures and supporting the gaming industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

