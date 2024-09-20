Union Minister Calls for CBI Probe into Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Scandal
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called for a CBI inquiry over alleged adulteration in the preparation of Tirupati laddu. The Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh claimed a Gujarat-based lab confirmed the presence of animal fats in the ingredients. This revelation has sparked concerns over religious and public health implications.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called for a CBI inquiry into the allegations of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddu.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh claimed that Guangdong-based livestock laboratory confirmed the adulteration. Speaking to PTI Videos, Singh emphasized that the investigation should look into the financial expenditure of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which has assets worth Rs 20,000 crore, on procuring ghee for making prasadam.
TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy presented a lab report indicating the presence of beef tallow and other animal fats in the ghee sample dated July 9, 2024. The revelations are raising alarms about fraud and religious disrespect, calling for an urgent and thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
