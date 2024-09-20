Left Menu

Lalbaughcha Raja Receives Overwhelming Offerings During Ganeshotsav

The popular Ganesh idol, Lalbaughcha Raja, amassed offerings of Rs 5.65 crores in cash, 4.15 kg of gold, and 64.32 kg of silver during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. Known for its historic significance, the festival saw vibrant celebrations and heartfelt devotion from devotees across the globe.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the 10-day Ganeshotsav draws to a close, Lalbaughcha Raja, Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol, has received offerings totaling Rs 5.65 crores in cash, 4.15 kg of gold, and 64.32 kg of silver, according to Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Lalbaughcha Raja, located at Putlabai Chawl, has a storied history dating back to 1934. Managed by the Kambli family for over 80 years, it remains a symbol of devotion and cultural significance.

The first look of this year's idol was unveiled on September 5, setting the stage for the highly anticipated festival that started on September 7 and will culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees worldwide celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and new beginnings, filling homes and pandals with decorations, prayers, and festive chants. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

