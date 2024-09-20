Left Menu

Malaysian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at age 80 after battling cancer. Known for her motherly roles, she had an illustrious career spanning six decades and appeared in over 700 films. Her body will be kept for public homage before cremation at her residence. Condolences have poured in from various dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:37 IST
Malaysian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma
Kaviyoor Ponnamma
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who had a career spanning over six decades and was best known for her motherly roles, has died at the age of 80. Hospital sources confirmed that she passed away at a private hospital due to stage four cancer, from which she had been undergoing treatment since last May.

Ponnamma was admitted to the hospital on September 3, but her condition deteriorated, leading to her death at 5.33 PM on Friday. Her body will be kept at Kalamassery Municipal Townhall on Saturday for the public to pay homage, and then taken to her residence in Aluva for cremation, according to film industry sources.

Born on September 10, 1945, Kaviyoor Ponnamma's illustrious career began at the age of 14 as a theater artist and spanned over 700 films and numerous television serials. Condolences have poured in from all quarters, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said, "An important chapter in Malayalam cinema comes to a close."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024