Malaysian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who had a career spanning over six decades and was best known for her motherly roles, has died at the age of 80. Hospital sources confirmed that she passed away at a private hospital due to stage four cancer, from which she had been undergoing treatment since last May.

Ponnamma was admitted to the hospital on September 3, but her condition deteriorated, leading to her death at 5.33 PM on Friday. Her body will be kept at Kalamassery Municipal Townhall on Saturday for the public to pay homage, and then taken to her residence in Aluva for cremation, according to film industry sources.

Born on September 10, 1945, Kaviyoor Ponnamma's illustrious career began at the age of 14 as a theater artist and spanned over 700 films and numerous television serials. Condolences have poured in from all quarters, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said, "An important chapter in Malayalam cinema comes to a close."

(With inputs from agencies.)