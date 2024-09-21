Democracy's True Test: Embracing Opposing Views
Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that the ultimate test of democracy is the ruler's ability to tolerate strong opposition and introspect. Gadkari encouraged writers and intellectuals to express their views fearlessly and noted that democratic progress hinges on addressing social inequalities and eliminating untouchability.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asserted that the true measure of democracy is a ruler's ability to tolerate even the strongest opposition while engaging in introspection.
The senior BJP leader spoke at a book release event at MIT World Peace University, urging writers and intellectuals to voice their opinions without fear.
Gadkari highlighted that India's primary challenge is not a diversity of opinions but a lack of them, stressing the importance of fearless expression for societal progress. He also remarked that as long as social inequalities and untouchability persist, nation-building remains incomplete.
