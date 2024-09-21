Democracy's True Test: Embracing Opposing Views

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asserted that the true measure of democracy is a ruler's ability to tolerate even the strongest opposition while engaging in introspection.

The senior BJP leader spoke at a book release event at MIT World Peace University, urging writers and intellectuals to voice their opinions without fear.

Gadkari highlighted that India's primary challenge is not a diversity of opinions but a lack of them, stressing the importance of fearless expression for societal progress. He also remarked that as long as social inequalities and untouchability persist, nation-building remains incomplete.

(With inputs from agencies.)