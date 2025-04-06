Left Menu

Frozen Over: Moscow's Sudden Snowstorm Blankets City

A sudden blizzard covered Moscow in up to 10 cm of snow, surprising residents after a mild winter. Forecasters predicted the city's entire March average snowfall over the weekend. With temperatures dropping below zero, officials urged drivers with summer tyres to stay off the roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:19 IST
Frozen Over: Moscow's Sudden Snowstorm Blankets City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow residents were taken by surprise as a sudden blizzard blanketed the city in snow, covering iconic locations such as Red Square with up to 10 cm after a notably mild winter season.

Meteorologists have reported that the capital is expected to receive its entire month's average snowfall over the course of just Sunday and Monday. Springtime flowers were buried under the unexpected layer of snow as temperatures dropped sharply from 16 degrees Celsius on Friday to below freezing.

Transport authorities issued warnings to the 22 million residents in the greater Moscow area, advising those who have already replaced their winter tyres with summer ones to refrain from driving. In Russia, winter tyres are legally required to handle snowy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025