Frozen Over: Moscow's Sudden Snowstorm Blankets City

Moscow residents were taken by surprise as a sudden blizzard blanketed the city in snow, covering iconic locations such as Red Square with up to 10 cm after a notably mild winter season.

Meteorologists have reported that the capital is expected to receive its entire month's average snowfall over the course of just Sunday and Monday. Springtime flowers were buried under the unexpected layer of snow as temperatures dropped sharply from 16 degrees Celsius on Friday to below freezing.

Transport authorities issued warnings to the 22 million residents in the greater Moscow area, advising those who have already replaced their winter tyres with summer ones to refrain from driving. In Russia, winter tyres are legally required to handle snowy conditions.

