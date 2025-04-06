Left Menu

Tracking the High Flyers: Geese Journey from Bihar to Tibet

Two bar-headed geese, Gagan and Vayu, tagged with solar-powered GPS-GSM transmitters, traveled from Bihar's Nagi Dam Bird Sanctuary to the wetlands of Tibet. This first-time tracking of their migration offers vital data for wetland conservation and understanding of the Central Asian Flyway.

In a groundbreaking tracking effort, two bar-headed geese named Gagan and Vayu have completed an epic journey from Bihar's Nagi Dam Bird Sanctuary to the wetlands of Tibet. Tagged with solar-powered GPS-GSM transmitters, this is the first time such technology has been used on this migratory species.

Their migration, spanning over a month, provides invaluable data on their routes, stopover sites, and behavioral patterns. This information is critical for strengthening wetland conservation strategies, particularly along the Central Asian Flyway. Environment Minister Sunil Kumar emphasizes the importance of such insights in preserving their migratory paths.

Observations reveal Gagan and Vayu took distinct paths during their migration, with Gagan navigating a lower-altitude route to Nepal, while Vayu soared above 4,898 meters into Tibet. Both geese are now vital contributors to understanding migration patterns and conservation needs of bar-headed geese across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

