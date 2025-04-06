Max Verstappen Triumphs in Japanese GP, Ending McLaren Momentum

Max Verstappen secured a dominant win at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, putting an end to what he modestly referred to as a 'mini-slump' in his career. This marks Verstappen's fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka, breaking the recent momentum of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Beginning from pole position, Verstappen asserted his prowess by setting a course-record during qualifying, which he described as 'insane.' He maintained his lead throughout, successfully holding off a strong challenge from Norris, who finished second, and Piastri, who took third place.

The race witnessed no major incidents, despite earlier rain showers, and resulted in a clean contest. Verstappen's triumph narrows the gap in the driver's standings, with Norris leading by just one point. Verstappen's strategic drive showcases his dedication to pushing boundaries and enhancing his car's performance, culminating in his 64th career victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)