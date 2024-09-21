Mithun Chakraborty and Debasree Roy Reunite After 16 Years in 'Shastri'
Veteran Bollywood stars Mithun Chakraborty and Debasree Roy reunite for 'Shastri,' their first film together in 16 years. Known for their on-screen chemistry and blockbuster successes, the pair looks forward to the film's release this Durga Puja. The movie explores themes of family, fate, and life.
Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is teaming up with actress Debasree Roy for the upcoming film 'Shastri,' marking their first collaboration in 16 years.
The renowned pair has previously starred together in 15 major blockbuster films, creating memorable on-screen chemistry. Roy shared her excitement about working with Chakraborty again, describing him as family and reminiscing about the fun times on set.
Chakraborty, whose illustrious career spans over 350 films, including hits like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Teesra Kaun,' plays a dual role in 'Shastri.' The film, directed by Pathikrit Basu, navigates themes of family, fate, and life. The cast also features notable actors like Saswata Chatterjee and Kaushik Sen. 'Shastri' is set to release during Durga Puja on October 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
