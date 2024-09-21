Left Menu

AI-Generated Memes: The New Battleground in the 2024 Presidential Campaign

With the 2024 election approaching, experts were concerned about deepfake AI threatening the credibility of elections. However, the reality is more absurd memes, many involving former President Trump and Vice President Harris, that spread false and sometimes harmful messages, highlighting the problematic use of AI in political campaigns.

With the 2024 election approaching, experts anticipated a flood of hyper-realistic AI-generated deepfakes undermining voter confidence. Instead, the digital landscape is cluttered with absurd AI-generated memes featuring former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. These memes, although often comical, serve as new, viral tools to propagate false and sometimes racist messages.

Trump supporters have utilized these AI images extensively, promoting unfounded conspiracy theories like Haitian migrants eating pets, alongside other contentious narratives. This has led to a political meme culture that, critics argue, perpetuates harmful stereotypes and xenophobia. Meanwhile, Democrats have been less inclined to use AI-generated images, though notable exceptions exist.

The rapid proliferation of AI tools makes it easy for anyone to create impactful political content that might have lasting implications. Campaigns are now leveraging these technologies to gain quick traction, pointing to a new era of digital disinformation. Nevertheless, the dangers of this trend warrant serious scrutiny as the line between satire and deception becomes increasingly blurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

