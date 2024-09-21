'The Mastermind': Josh O’Connor Joins Kelly Reichardt's Next Intriguing Heist Film Set During Vietnam War

'Challengers' star Josh O'Connor is prepared to take on a leading role in 'The Mastermind,' the latest feature from acclaimed director Kelly Reichardt.

The film, backed by MUBI, focuses on a daring art heist set against the Vietnam War, according to Deadline.

Renowned for her minimalist, character-centric films, Reichardt is set to write and direct 'The Mastermind,' with production slated to commence this year.

Reichardt's body of work, including 'Old Joy,' 'Meek's Cutoff,' 'Certain Women,' 'First Cow,' and 'Showing Up,' delves into the lives of individuals at society's periphery, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.

Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino of filmscience will produce 'The Mastermind,' with MUBI distributing in specific regions, maintaining distribution rights in North America, the UK, Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, and India.

O'Connor recently appeared in Luca Guadagnino's 'Challengers,' and will next be seen in 'Lee' alongside Kate Winslet and in the third 'Knives Out' movie, 'Wake Up Dead Man.'

