'The Mastermind': Josh O’Connor Joins Kelly Reichardt's Next Intriguing Heist Film Set During Vietnam War

Josh O'Connor is set to star in Kelly Reichardt's upcoming film 'The Mastermind,' revolving around an art heist during the Vietnam War. MUBI is financing the project. Known for her unique storytelling, Reichardt will write and direct, with production starting this year. Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino will produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:56 IST
'Challengers' star Josh O'Connor is prepared to take on a leading role in 'The Mastermind,' the latest feature from acclaimed director Kelly Reichardt.

The film, backed by MUBI, focuses on a daring art heist set against the Vietnam War, according to Deadline.

Renowned for her minimalist, character-centric films, Reichardt is set to write and direct 'The Mastermind,' with production slated to commence this year.

Reichardt's body of work, including 'Old Joy,' 'Meek's Cutoff,' 'Certain Women,' 'First Cow,' and 'Showing Up,' delves into the lives of individuals at society's periphery, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.

Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino of filmscience will produce 'The Mastermind,' with MUBI distributing in specific regions, maintaining distribution rights in North America, the UK, Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, and India.

O'Connor recently appeared in Luca Guadagnino's 'Challengers,' and will next be seen in 'Lee' alongside Kate Winslet and in the third 'Knives Out' movie, 'Wake Up Dead Man.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

