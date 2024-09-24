Highlights of Current Entertainment News

Left Menu

This summary covers the latest in entertainment news. It includes Hong Kong’s first transgender singer-songwriter Xavian Wu, China's micro dramas shaking up the film industry, and Meryl Streep showing solidarity with Afghan women at the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:30 IST
Following a summary of the latest in entertainment news, Hong Kong's first transgender singer-songwriter Xavian Wu took to the stage at the LGBTQ Pink Dot HK carnival to share his story through music. The 30-year-old, who performs under the name SY, has composed three songs about his journey of self-discovery. The festival marked its 10th anniversary this year.

China's film industry is witnessing a revolution led by micro dramas, with actor Zhu Jian taking a pivotal role. On set, Jian portrays the head of a wealthy family, only to find his servant is his biological granddaughter. The country's second-largest movie industry aims to challenge Hollywood's dominance.

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep spoke out at the United Nations. She highlighted the extreme repression faced by Afghan women and girls, saying a female cat has more freedom in the country. Her remarks came during an event at the U.N. General Assembly, urging global leaders to focus on including women in Afghanistan's future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

