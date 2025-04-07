Left Menu

Ensuring Safety: Bengaluru's Police Work to Maintain Peace Amidst Challenges

The Karnataka Home Minister emphasizes police efforts in maintaining peace in Bengaluru amidst incidents of molestation. He instructs the police commissioner to enhance patrolling and monitoring. Despite challenges like weather and urban size, vigilance continues to prevent incidents, ensuring citizens' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:56 IST
Ensuring Safety: Bengaluru's Police Work to Maintain Peace Amidst Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, reiterated the commitment of Bengaluru's police force to maintain peace across the city, despite occasional incidents of molestation. He acknowledged that public attention often heightens following such events, emphasizing the need for continuous vigilance.

In light of a recent molestation case in Suddaguntepalya, Minister Parameshwara highlighted his daily instructions to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, focusing on strengthening the city's patrolling and monitoring systems. The Minister praised the officers for their relentless efforts, often conducted under challenging conditions like rain and cold.

According to police reports, a woman was assaulted in the Bharathi Layout area, prompting an immediate investigation. The Minister underscored the importance of effective policing through regular monitoring and the beat system, crucial in preventing such occurrences and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025