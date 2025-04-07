Ensuring Safety: Bengaluru's Police Work to Maintain Peace Amidst Challenges

The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, reiterated the commitment of Bengaluru's police force to maintain peace across the city, despite occasional incidents of molestation. He acknowledged that public attention often heightens following such events, emphasizing the need for continuous vigilance.

In light of a recent molestation case in Suddaguntepalya, Minister Parameshwara highlighted his daily instructions to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, focusing on strengthening the city's patrolling and monitoring systems. The Minister praised the officers for their relentless efforts, often conducted under challenging conditions like rain and cold.

According to police reports, a woman was assaulted in the Bharathi Layout area, prompting an immediate investigation. The Minister underscored the importance of effective policing through regular monitoring and the beat system, crucial in preventing such occurrences and ensuring public safety.

