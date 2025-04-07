Kunal Kamra Challenges FIR in High Court Over 'Traitor' Remark

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR filed against him for allegedly referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a 'traitor'.

Kamra's petition asserts that the FIR infringes on his constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression. His remarks were based on political developments involving Shinde's split from the Shiv Sena and the transition in leadership. Kamra emphasized that his comments, part of his comedic act, are protected under free speech.

The petition highlights the death threats Kamra has received post-show, prompting his request to the police for a video conference interrogation. Kamra's legal team obtained interim relief from the Madras High Court, but Mumbai police continue to summon him. The court is set to hear Kamra's plea on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)