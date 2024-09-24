Kerala High Court Rejects Bail for Actor Sidhique in Rape Case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam film actor Sidhique, who faces rape charges based on a complaint from an actress.

Justice C S Dias dismissed the application, noting that a detailed order explaining the decision is forthcoming.

Sidhique, charged under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), alleges that the complainant has subjected him to ongoing harassment and false accusations since 2019. In his plea, he argues that she has persistently made baseless claims of sexual misconduct from 2016, now escalating to a rape allegation.

Following these revelations, Sidhique stepped down from his role as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Multiple FIRs against prominent Malayalam film personalities have emerged in the wake of the Justice K Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread harassment and exploitation of women in the industry.

The Kerala government has responded by forming a seven-member special investigation team to probe the various allegations of sexual harassment against actors and directors.

