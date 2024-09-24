Lilith Games and Sobot: A Decade of Evolution in Customer Engagement

Lilith Games and Sobot commemorate 11 years of a successful partnership that has significantly enhanced customer engagement. Initiated in March 2024, their collaboration has strengthened Lilith's capabilities in interacting with its player base, essential for maintaining their global popularity.

Founded in 2013, Lilith Games has become a leader in the gaming industry, known for popular titles like AFK Arena and Call of Dragons. These games have earned Lilith a spot on the 'Global Unicom Index 2024' by the Hurun Report. Sobot's customer service philosophy aligns perfectly with Lilith's need for high-quality player interactions. Bruce Duan, Solution Manager at Sobot, emphasizes their commitment to comprehensive customer contact solutions.

Throughout the partnership, Sobot has integrated traditional and emerging channels to enhance customer service and proactive marketing efforts. This integration was critical in the success of Lilith's new game, AFK Journey, which topped iOS free download charts in multiple regions. Sobot's key features for customer interaction include convenient, sustained, and two-way communications, reinforcing Lilith's brand influence and customer satisfaction.

