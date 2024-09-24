Rebuilding History: Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Path to Revival

Five months after a devastating fire destroyed more than half of Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, workers are now embarking on a mission to restore the 400-year-old building to its former glory.

King Frederik X of Denmark will lay a foundation stone in part of a red brick wall that survived the mid-April blaze, initiating a yearslong reconstruction plan. "We will do this as fast as possible to have Boersen ready for Copenhageners, for the Danes, and for the world again," said Lars Daugaard Jepsen, head of reconstruction at Denmark's Chamber of Commerce, which owns the building.

The reconstruction efforts follow a violent fire on April 16 that destroyed major parts of the structure, including its iconic dragon-tail spire. Despite the devastation, about 90 percent of the cultural objects were saved by ordinary people who braved the blaze. Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, it is believed to have started on the roof. Detailed records of the building's original design and materials will guide the reconstruction, projected to take several years.

(With inputs from agencies.)