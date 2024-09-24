Left Menu

Rebuilding History: Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Path to Revival

Five months after a fire devastated Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, workers begin rebuilding the 400-year-old landmark. King Frederik X will lay a foundation stone, marking the start of reconstruction. Authorities plan to use original materials to restore the structure, with completion expected to take several years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:15 IST
Rebuilding History: Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Path to Revival
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Five months after a devastating fire destroyed more than half of Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, workers are now embarking on a mission to restore the 400-year-old building to its former glory.

King Frederik X of Denmark will lay a foundation stone in part of a red brick wall that survived the mid-April blaze, initiating a yearslong reconstruction plan. "We will do this as fast as possible to have Boersen ready for Copenhageners, for the Danes, and for the world again," said Lars Daugaard Jepsen, head of reconstruction at Denmark's Chamber of Commerce, which owns the building.

The reconstruction efforts follow a violent fire on April 16 that destroyed major parts of the structure, including its iconic dragon-tail spire. Despite the devastation, about 90 percent of the cultural objects were saved by ordinary people who braved the blaze. Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, it is believed to have started on the roof. Detailed records of the building's original design and materials will guide the reconstruction, projected to take several years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024