Morocco's Sacred Landmark and the Resilience of Tinmel's Villagers

The hand-carved domes and brick-laid arches were nearly restored when an earthquake violently shook Morocco, causing them to collapse.

After surviving for nearly 900 years, the Great Mosque of Tinmel lay in ruins, with its minaret toppled and its prayer hall filled with rubble. Villagers continued to consider it holy ground, carrying the quake's victims to the mosque.

One year later, Tinmel residents are eager to rebuild their homes and the sacred mosque, despite extensive damage and significant financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)