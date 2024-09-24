India's Chess Heroes Return With Historic Gold

India's chess teams returned home on Tuesday to a hero's welcome after their historic gold medal win at the Chess Olympiad in Hungary. Fans, officials, and family members greeted them with cheer, eager to celebrate this unprecedented achievement.

The victorious quartet—D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, and men's team captain Srinath Narayanan—were all smiles as they stepped out of the airport. Gukesh, the standout performer with an unbeaten streak, is now preparing for a world championship challenge against China's Ding Liren.

Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali expressed their joy at winning gold after narrowly missing out in the previous edition, while Narayanan highlighted the years of effort leading to this triumph. The team is now setting its sights on producing a world champion, with Gukesh as the leading contender.

