U.S. Citizen's Hospitalisation Ordered by Russian Court

A Russian court has mandated the hospitalisation of U.S. citizen Joseph Tater, who is currently held in pre-trial detention, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency. The order comes following a diagnosis of a mental disorder by doctors who have attended to him.

Tater, detained in August last year, is accused of having abused staff at a Moscow hotel. However, he has denied all charges against him. If convicted, Tater could face a prison term of up to five years.

Efforts by Reuters to seek Tater's comment were unsuccessful as he remains in detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)