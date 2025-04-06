U.S. Citizen's Hospitalisation Ordered by Russian Court
A Russian court has ordered the hospitalisation of Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen currently in pre-trial detention. Diagnosed with a mental disorder, Tater was detained last August for allegedly abusing hotel staff, a charge he denies. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
A Russian court has mandated the hospitalisation of U.S. citizen Joseph Tater, who is currently held in pre-trial detention, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency. The order comes following a diagnosis of a mental disorder by doctors who have attended to him.
Tater, detained in August last year, is accused of having abused staff at a Moscow hotel. However, he has denied all charges against him. If convicted, Tater could face a prison term of up to five years.
Efforts by Reuters to seek Tater's comment were unsuccessful as he remains in detention.
