Arrest Shakes Gokhale Institute Amid Financial Controversy

Milind Deshmukh, secretary of the Servants of India Society, was arrested for alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.5 crore from the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. The controversy follows criticisms of the institute's declining academic standards and recent changes in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:50 IST
The secretary of the Servants of India Society, Milind Deshmukh, has been arrested by Pune police for alleged financial misappropriation involving the prestigious Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE). The arrest was made following a complaint by the deputy registrar of GIPE.

Authorities claim funds amounting to Rs 1.5 crore were diverted for the purchase of land for SIS during the 2022-23 period. This development adds another layer to the ongoing controversies surrounding the institute, which recently saw its Chancellor, Sanjeev Sanyal, removed and reinstated over academic performance concerns.

Sanyal, who is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, had earlier raised issues about financial impropriety within GIPE in a letter. He stated that the institute's recent NAAC accreditation grade reflected the actions of previous leaders, absolving himself from the current controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

