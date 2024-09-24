Hollywood Stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to Headline 'Wuthering Heights' Adaptation by Emerald Fennell
Hollywood icons Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the classic novel 'Wuthering Heights.' Fennell, an Oscar-winning filmmaker, will also write, direct, and produce the film. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, will co-produce, continuing her collaboration with Fennell.
Emerald Fennell, who won an Oscar for her original screenplay 'Promising Young Woman,' will be writing, directing, and producing this fresh take on the novel, originally penned by Emily Bronte in 1847. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, will also be involved in the production, marking their third collaboration with Fennell.
Over the years, 'Wuthering Heights' has seen numerous screen adaptations, including a 1939 film directed by William Wyler and a 2011 version starring James Howson and Kaya Scodelario. This latest adaptation continues the tradition, bringing a new interpretation to the timeless story of love and betrayal between the Earnshaw and Linton families.
