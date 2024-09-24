Sweden Accuses Iran of SMS Attack Over Quran Burnings

Swedish authorities have accused Iran of orchestrating a mass SMS campaign urging revenge against recent Quran burnings in the country. Stockholm's officials assert that Iran's Revolutionary Guard breached a Swedish company's data to send 15,000 messages.

Sweden's SAPO domestic security agency investigated the breach, revealing the involvement of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Senior Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist. The messages, originating from a group called the Anzu team, condemned those who desecrated the Quran.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer emphasized the gravity of a state actor, namely Iran, seeking to destabilize Sweden. Although the preliminary investigation is closed, authorities may reopen the probe if new evidence emerges.

