Modi Urges Overseas Friends of BJP to Boost India’s Tourism in the US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) to promote Indian tourism among Americans. During a meeting in New York, Modi emphasized the role of the Indian diaspora as ambassadors of India. OFBJP plans to strategize this initiative in a nationwide virtual meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the members of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) to aid in promoting India's tourism in the United States. The appeal was made during a meeting with the delegation in New York on Monday as part of Modi's three-day visit to the US, an official disclosed.
"OFBJP met with Prime Minister Modi on Monday, September 23 in New York. He said that the Indian diaspora are ambassadors of India. He urged OFBJP members to work with Americans to promote tourism in India by asking their American friends," OFBJP President Adapa Prasad told PTI on Tuesday, a day after the meeting.
In response to Modi's call, OFBJP President Adapa Prasad announced plans for a virtual meeting with members nationwide to discuss strategies for promoting tourism. He highlighted that enhancing such people-to-people connections will be pivotal in strengthening the relationship between the two largest democracies.
Prasad emphasized that the India-US partnership thrives on people-to-people ties. He noted that as more Americans travel to India to experience its rich culture and significant progress, the bilateral relationship will solidify further.
