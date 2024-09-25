Left Menu

Madhura Jasraj, Filmmaker and Wife of Pandit Jasraj, Passes Away at 86

Madhura Jasraj, daughter of V Shantaram and wife of Pandit Jasraj, passed away at 86. She was a notable filmmaker who directed several acclaimed projects and penned biographies. Her last rites will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:01 IST
Late Madhura Jasraj and Pandit Jasraj (Image source: Instagram @durgajasraj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhura Jasraj, the daughter of celebrated filmmaker V Shantaram and the wife of the late legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. According to a spokesperson for the Jasraj family, Madhura Jasraj, aged 86, died in the early hours of September 25.

The last rites for Madhura Jasraj will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai this evening. As a filmmaker, she directed notable films such as 'Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj' (2009) and 'Aai Tuza Ashirwad' (2010), collaborating with renowned artists like Lata Mangeshkar.

In a surprising announcement in 2016, she revealed plans to direct her first Hindi film at the age of 78. Madhura also authored biographies of her father, including 'Shantarama' in Marathi and 'V Shantaram: The Man Who Changed Indian Cinema' in English. Madhura married Pandit Jasraj in 1962, and they had two children: Shaarang Dev Pandit and Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

