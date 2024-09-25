Left Menu

Chris Hemsworth Talks About Indian Fandom and Transformers One

Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor, reminisces about the enthusiastic reception of 'Avengers: Infinity War' by Indian fans. He expresses his love for India and discusses his recent work in 'Transformers One', voicing Optimus Prime. The film, a prequel to the Transformers series, has been well-received in Indian theatres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:28 IST
Chris Hemsworth
  • Country:
  • India

Chris Hemsworth, globally recognized for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fondly recalls the enthusiastic response of Indian fans during the screening of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

'I love India. I love Indian fans,' Hemsworth shared with PTI, reminiscing about the euphoric moment when audiences threw popcorn in celebration of his character's iconic entry.

Hemsworth's latest venture sees him as a voice actor in the animated film 'Transformers One', released in Indian theaters last week in multiple formats. The movie explores the backstory of characters Optimus Prime and Megatron, and Hemsworth is optimistic that it will resonate with Indian viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

