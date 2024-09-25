Chris Hemsworth Talks About Indian Fandom and Transformers One

Chris Hemsworth, globally recognized for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fondly recalls the enthusiastic response of Indian fans during the screening of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

'I love India. I love Indian fans,' Hemsworth shared with PTI, reminiscing about the euphoric moment when audiences threw popcorn in celebration of his character's iconic entry.

Hemsworth's latest venture sees him as a voice actor in the animated film 'Transformers One', released in Indian theaters last week in multiple formats. The movie explores the backstory of characters Optimus Prime and Megatron, and Hemsworth is optimistic that it will resonate with Indian viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)