Spectacular Saudi Unveils in Mumbai: A Unique Cultural Immersion

The 'Spectacular Saudi' event by Saudi's national tourism brand, 'Saudi Welcome to Arabia,' made its debut in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Held at the city's R2 Ground in BKC, the extravaganza launched with an exclusive VIP showcase on September 24.

The preview featured some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, business, sports, and fashion. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar were present, exploring Saudi's rich culture and iconic experiences, enhanced with traditional elements like coffee, dates, and Bakhour.

Fashion designers such as Gaurav Gupta and JJ Valaya, alongside sports icons like Sania Mirza and PV Sindhu, engaged with the immersive exhibits. Business leaders such as Yash Birla also attended. Attendees marveled at exhibits inspired by Saudi landmarks and had the chance to apply for Saudi visas and exclusive travel deals. The event is open to the public until October 2, 2024, offering culinary explorations, travel discounts, and giveaways.

