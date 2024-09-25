Neetu Chandra's 'Kariyatthi' Tackles Social Issues, Premiering Next Year

Neetu Chandra is making a powerful statement as a producer with her upcoming film 'Kariyatthi'. Based on a short story by Saroj Singh, the film delves into pressing societal issues, specifically skin color discrimination and female foeticide, with a narrative strongly centered on the latter.

The film's poster, recently unveiled by Chandra, features National School of Drama graduate Annu Priya and Deepak Singh as its leads. According to Chandra, 'This film seeks to illuminate pressing societal issues, inspiring change and fostering conversations about discrimination and gender equality.' She added, 'My goal is to elevate films in the languages of Bihar and introduce them to a global audience. My region is rich in diverse languages, and I am committed to showcasing their significance and ensuring they receive the recognition they merit.'

Director Nitin Neera Chandra shared his vision for the film, stating, 'My objective is to highlight social issues through engaging storytelling that not only captivates audiences but also sparks meaningful conversations. I believe that a film like 'Kariyatthi' has the power to address critical societal challenges in a way that resonates emotionally, prompting viewers to reflect on and discuss these important topics.'

'Kariyatthi' is set for release early next year. Meanwhile, Neetu Chandra is currently in the US touring for her musical show 'Umraao Jaan'. She was last seen in Sony Motion Pictures franchise 'Never Back Down Revolt.'

(With inputs from agencies.)