President Murmu Graces NALSAR University's 21st Annual Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu will graced the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law on September 28. The President's address is highly anticipated.

Notable attendees include Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Supreme Court judge Justice P S Narasimha. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, who is also the Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, will preside over the event.

The convocation features the awarding of around 50 gold medals to successful candidates, along with degrees in LLM, BA LLB honours, MBA, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)