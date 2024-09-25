President Murmu Graces NALSAR University's 21st Annual Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law on September 28. The event will feature notable addresses by Telangana's Governor and Chief Minister, as well as the awarding of 50 gold medals and various degrees to successful candidates.
President Droupadi Murmu will graced the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law on September 28. The President's address is highly anticipated.
Notable attendees include Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Supreme Court judge Justice P S Narasimha. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, who is also the Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, will preside over the event.
The convocation features the awarding of around 50 gold medals to successful candidates, along with degrees in LLM, BA LLB honours, MBA, among others.
