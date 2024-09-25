Vice President Dhankhar Underscores the Contemporary Relevance of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday highlighted the contemporary relevance of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy, emphasising its profound impact on modern society.

Speaking at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University in Sikar while unveiling a statue of Upadhyaya on his 108th birth anniversary, Dhankhar urged attendees to deeply study and embody Upadhyaya's transformative teachings.

Marking the inauguration of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Samiti Udyan, Dhankhar called for collective participation in initiatives like tree plantations and stressed the importance of reflecting on India's independence and the lessons from the Emergency period.

