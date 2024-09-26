British Adventurer Sets Record for Highest-Altitude Bike Ride

Sixty-year-old British adventurer Neil Laughton has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new record for the highest-altitude cycle ride. Laughton, who is also a former Royal Marine Commando, managed to pedal a fold-up Brompton bike on the 7,246-metre peak of Putha Huinchuli in Nepal.

During this challenging journey, Laughton was accompanied by Sherpa Nima Kanchla. Together, they undertook a demanding route that required not just pedalling but also carrying the bike across snowbound and rugged terrain.

The expedition not only tests the limits of human endurance but also highlights the versatility and durability of fold-up bikes like the Brompton, proving that even the most unlikely equipment can achieve extraordinary feats.

