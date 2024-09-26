Jhumpa Lahiri Rejects Award After Museum Fires Employees Over Keffiyeh

In a bold move, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri has chosen to decline the 2024 Isamu Noguchi Award from New York City's Noguchi Museum. The decision comes after the museum sacked three employees for wearing keffiyeh head scarves, emblematic of Palestinian solidarity, due to an updated dress code policy.

Lahiri, recognized with the Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for her book 'Interpreter of Maladies,' stated her withdrawal was in response to the museum's new dress code. The museum acknowledged her perspective in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the policy might not resonate with everyone.

The issue has sparked global debate, particularly in light of ongoing tensions in Gaza and a recent attack on Palestinian students in Vermont. The museum's policy, banning any attire with political messages, has stirred controversy, as other such incidents in the U.S. highlight the broader implications around freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)