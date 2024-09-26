Desecration of BAPS Hindu Temple Sparks Outcry and Unites Community

The BAPS Hindu temple in Sacramento, California, was desecrated with hateful graffiti, marking the second such incident in less than a month, the BAPS Public Affairs reported. The latest act of anti-Hindu vandalism included expletive-laden messages telling Hindus to 'go back'.

The organization expressed deep sadness and unwavering condemnation of the hate crime, reaffirming its commitment to peace and unity. BAPS announced collaboration with law enforcement authorities to address the incident and ensure community safety.

Prominent figures, including Congressman Ami Bera and Ro Khanna, condemned the vandalism, emphasizing the need for tolerance and accountability. The Hindu community gathered for a prayer ceremony, echoing the teachings of Mahant Swami Maharaj on harmony and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)