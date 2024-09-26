Lohum Cleantech Partners with US Firms for $30M Lithium-Ion Battery Processing Facility

Lithium-ion battery pack maker and recycler Lohum Cleantech has announced a partnership with US-based ReElement Technologies and American Metals to establish a lithium-ion battery materials processing facility in the United States. This initial agreement involves an investment of USD 30 million.

The facility, with a capacity of 15.5-GWh, aims to serve over 315,000 electric vehicles per year and create 250 green jobs. Lohum Cleantech stated that the plant will produce essential materials for the domestic battery supply chain in the US, contributing to a sustainable and resilient ecosystem.

Rajat Verma, Founder and CEO of Lohum, emphasized the importance of the joint venture in building strong supply chains for critical materials in North America. Initially located at the Marion Advanced Technology Center in Indiana, the facility plans to expand to other locations to further strengthen the lithium-based battery manufacturing supply chain.

