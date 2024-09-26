Massive Seizure of Spurious Ghee in Indore Ahead of Festivities
Ahead of Navratri and Diwali, Indore administration raided a private firm seizing over 5,500 kg of spurious ghee. The substandard product, worth about Rs 7 lakh, was prepared by mixing synthetic essence with various oils and sold under local brands. The firm is sealed and samples sent for testing.
In a major crackdown ahead of Navratri and Diwali, the administration in Indore has seized more than 5,500 kg of adulterated ghee from a private firm, according to an official from Madhya Pradesh's food department.
Food Safety Officer Manish Swamy reported that the substandard ghee, valued at approximately Rs 7 lakh, was confiscated from a firm operating in Veer Savarkar Nagar. The ghee was prepared by blending synthetic essence with palm, soybean, and other edible oils.
The fake ghee was marketed under multiple local brands, and the administration has since sealed the firm. Samples of the seized product are currently being sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for further analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
