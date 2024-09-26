Shakib Al Hasan: Cricket's Unyielding Maverick

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's first and perhaps greatest world-class cricketer, boasts a career studded with 14,271 international runs, 708 wickets, and 119 catches across 17 years. Despite facing controversies and often being anything but a 'people pleaser,' his cricketing prowess remains indisputable.

His performances have defined an era in Bangladeshi cricket, with key moments including a patient half-century in the 2007 ODI World Cup and unforgettable achievements in the IPL. Even as external issues, like a bogus murder charge, challenged him, Shakib's focus on the game never wavered.

Approaching what might be his last Test match, Shakib's legacy in the sport is poised to inspire future generations. His straightforward demeanor may not have won him many friends, but his cricketing records tell a story of an extraordinary talent dedicated to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)