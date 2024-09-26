Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Headline World Tourism Day Celebration Highlighting Global Harmony

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will act as the chief guest at World Tourism Day celebrations, emphasizing tourism's role in promoting development and global harmony. Set to occur at Vigyan Bhawan, the event will also see participation from key ministers, showcasing several tourism ministry initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:15 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at a World Tourism Day event in the capital, emphasizing the crucial role of tourism in fostering development and global harmony.

The event, which will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, will also be attended by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, as well as other key ministers from various sectors, the Tourism Ministry announced Thursday.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) established World Tourism Day, celebrated annually on September 27, to use tourism as a means for sustainable development and poverty alleviation. This year's theme is 'Tourism and Peace.'

World Tourism Day was first celebrated in 1980, commemorating the 1970 adoption of the Organization's Statutes that laid the foundation for the United Nations Tourism initiative.

The ministry plans to highlight various projects such as Paryatan Mitra, award-winning tourism villages, and partnerships with major hospitality chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

