Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar and PAN Details

The government has blocked several websites that were exposing sensitive personal identifiable information such as Aadhaar and PAN Card details of Indian citizens, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

This decisive action was prompted by findings from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which discovered security vulnerabilities in the affected websites.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and data protection, stating that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has lodged a complaint for violations of the Aadhaar Act of 2016. CERT-In has provided guidance to website owners to strengthen their IT infrastructure and address these security flaws.

Additionally, MeitY highlighted the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which is in the final stages of rule drafting, aimed at enhancing personal data protection. The recent report on a cyberattack involving Star Health Insurance, where sensitive data of 3.1 crore customers was compromised, underscores the urgent need for such measures.

Instances like this make citizens susceptible to online scams, and the government is committed to mitigating these risks through robust cybersecurity practices and legal frameworks.

